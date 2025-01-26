At the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours, BMW took the wraps off the M3 CS Sedan. With two new CS models on the way, you’d think the M division would have at least another debut in store for this year’s endurance race. But BMW isn’t showing the M3 CS Touring in the United States, a logical decision since it won’t be sold here. As for the M2 CS, the high-performance coupe isn’t due until later this year.

Consequently, BMW isn’t hosting a premiere this weekend. However, there’s still plenty to see. The seventh-generation M5 is at the race in both sedan and wagon flavors. We’ve already filmed Bobby Rahal’s black G99, so it only makes sense to look at the G90. The M division painted the car in Fire Red (Vegas Red in the US) and decked it out as the official Safety Car.

The eye-catching color will not cost you extra, but BMW is charging $3,100 for the Carbon Package. The lightweight material is used for the roof, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler. Sadly, the more practical M5 Touring does not have an optional carbon fiber roof. BMW configured this G90 with the 952 M dual-spoke, two-tone wheels, which are a no-cost option.

The Vegas Red exterior continues inside, where BMW opted to showcase the new M5 with Red/Black upholstery. These are the only seats currently available for the plug-in hybrid monster. However, we hope carbon bucket front seats will arrive at one point, possibly with an M5 CS special edition.

Cars without the optional carbon roof get a standard Sky Lounge Panoramic Roof in the US. It’s a fixed glass panel measuring 33 inches long and 32 inches wide. It comes with an electrically operated roller blind and has an aperture nearly 90% bigger compared to a traditional tilt/slide sunroof. With the carbon roof, the M5 loses more than 66 pounds, although, given the car’s hefty curb weight, few will notice the difference.

2025 is the first full year for the M5 G90/G99, so M might set another sales record. 2024 was the 13th consecutive year with all-time high sales. For the last three years, the i4 M50 was BMW M’s best-selling model.