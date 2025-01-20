The BMW M2 has long been a favorite among enthusiasts for its tuning capabilities. At last year’s SEMA, one standout project showcased how an G87 M2 project could be taken to new heights. With carefully curated upgrades, this BMW M2 took center stage, sporting an array of enhancements that elevated its performance, handling, and aesthetics to a tuning show-ready level. Our friends at HRE Wheels also stepped in to give this M2 some new shoes.

The performance upgrades begin with the aFe POWER Momentum Cold Air Intake, a dyno-tested solution delivering measurable results. It provides dyno-proven gains of up to +13 horsepower and +15 lbs.-ft. of torque. To amplify the signature BMW sound, the aFe POWER MACH Force-Xp Exhaust System takes center stage. For those seeking even greater performance gains, the aFe POWER Scorcher BLUE Bluetooth Power Module delivers impressive results. Dyno-tested, it boosts power output by up to +44 horsepower and +73 lbs.-ft. of torque in race mode at 3,185 RPM.

For enhanced handling and aesthetics, Eibach Lowering Springs provide a lowered stance without sacrificing ride comfort. This upgrade sharpens cornering capabilities while delivering a sportier profile. Coupled with aFe CONTROL Front Tow Hook and Wheel Spacers, the chassis is optimized for both form and function.

A nod to BMW’s heritage, HRE Wheels 528 (19×10.5) bring a retro-inspired design with a modern twist. They are painted with a Satin Charcoal with Frozen Polished Clear FMR barrels. Paired with Falken Azenis RT660 Tires (305/30ZR19), the square tire setup ensures balanced handling, enhanced grip, and improved tire wear. MotorsportHardware Wheel Studs ensure secure mounting under extreme driving conditions.

A comprehensive AutoTecknic Dry Carbon Podium Body Kit transforms the M2’s presence:

Includes front lip, side skirts, rear splitter, rear diffuser, front grille, lower vents, mirror covers, and trunk spoiler.

Made from lightweight carbon fiber, these components reduce weight while adding an aggressive, track-ready aesthetic.

Subtle enhancements from INDstyle refine the exterior with a Reflector Cosmetic Package, Gloss Black M2 Trunk Emblem, and Paint-Matched Tow Hook Covers. VAIA Design Graphics add monochrome striping that emphasizes the M2’s bold lines without overwhelming its sleek profile. As you can see in these images, this BMW M2 will certainly turn heads wherever it goes.