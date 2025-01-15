Rolls-Royce reveals today the Phantom Dragon, a unique commission inspired by Chinese dragon legends. The one-of-one Phantom Extended was curated by the Private Office Shanghai and designed for a client in China. This bespoke project marks the start of celebrations for the centenary of the iconic Phantom nameplate, which debuted in 1925.

The Phantom Dragon pays tribute to the Year of the Dragon, blending traditional Chinese motifs with Rolls-Royce’s signature craftsmanship. The centerpiece is the intricate marquetry in the Gallery, a unique interior glass that runs across the dashboard. This artwork, made of 297 hand-cut wood pieces, depicts two dragons guarding a pearl, a symbol of purity and perfection in Chinese culture. The design took three months to complete and includes materials like Smoked Eucalyptus, Sycamore veneer, and Ash burr.

1,344 Lights For Shooting Stars

The interior combines black and Ardent Red leather on reclining Serenity seats, with the client’s family name embroidered on the headrests in ancient Chinese calligraphy. Natural open-pore wood finishes and high-gloss elements further enhance the bespoke design. Another standout feature is the Starlight Headliner, which portrays two dragons in red and white fiber-optic lights. The 1,344 individual lights are arranged to create an abstract representation of the mythical creatures, surrounded by shooting stars for added drama.

Externally, the Phantom Dragon is finished in Iced Diamond Black, a satin paint that shimmers in the light. The striking appearance complements the luxurious interior while celebrating the symbolism of the dragon and the pearl.

Martina Starke, Head of Bespoke Design at Rolls-Royce, said the project showcases the brand’s ability to integrate cultural iconography respectfully and creatively. Shuai Feng, Lead Bespoke Designer at the Private Office Shanghai, emphasized the importance of blending Chinese culture with Rolls-Royce’s international aesthetics.

Private Design Studios Around The World

Rolls-Royce also launched a U.S. Private Office last month in the heart of New York where American customers can explore an extensive selection of sample fabrics, paints, leathers, and textiles. Once ready, clients meet with U.S.-based Rolls-Royce designers and a specialist client experience manager to begin crafting their dream car. After finalizing the design, the NYC team works closely with the team in Goodwood to transform the concept into a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce.

The Shanghai office is one of the four Private Offices in the world, the others are located in Goodwood, Shanghai, Dubai, and the aforementioned New York.