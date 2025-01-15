BMW has developed a healthy habit of presenting retro-flavored cars annually at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. We’re not just talking about the most recent ones: Skytop (2024) and the Concept Touring Coupe (2023). Who can forget the 328 Hommage from 2016 or the M1 Hommage from 2008? Other relevant examples that spring to mind include the 3.0 CSL Hommage (2015) and the 2002 Hommage (2016). Oh, we mustn’t omit the stunning Gran Lusso Coupe penned together with Pininfarina in 2013.

However, cars like these will continue to be the exception rather than the rule. In an exclusive interview with BMWBLOG, Adrian Van Hooydonk said future designs will mostly embrace modernism. BMW Group’s Head of Design told us he prefers to look toward the future while respecting the company’s heritage.

He added there’s going to be some retro-inspired DNA in the upcoming Neue Klasse era, with nods to the 2002 and the CSL (E9). However, BMW’s styling will be “90% modern and new, and 10% heritage.” Adrian Van Hooydonk reckons that doing it the other way around “probably not get you far enough.” He believes now is the right time for the Bavarian brand to “push toward more modern designs” without neglecting heritage.

As a refresher, BMW overhauled its design team last year. However, the first cars penned by the restructured organization won’t come out until around the end of the decade. Meanwhile, the many Neue Klasse models scheduled to arrive before 2030 were all created under Domagoj Dukec’s supervision. He has since moved on to Rolls-Royce to lead its design department.

Former MINI design boss Oliver Heilmer and his team will style future compact and midsize BMWs. Ex-Polestar design chief Maximilian Missoni will design the 5 Series / X5 and up, including ALPINA-branded cars.

The lineup will undergo significant changes in the following years. As previously reported, the Z4 and 8 Series are likely to disappear without replacements. Before that happens, the X4 dies this year. Even the 4 Series with combustion engines could face retirement. We’ve heard the 2 Series Active Tourer minivan is also living on borrowed time. In addition, the iX is likely to be replaced by a fully electric iX5, while the XM’s future is uncertain. A true entry-level car might arrive closer to the end of the decade as the i1 or i2.