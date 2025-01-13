As we reported, the end is nigh for the 8 Series and the M8. However, a last hurrah is seemingly around the corner. ALPINA has shared a teaser video on social media of what we think is related to the mighty B8. Judging by the shape and design of the headlights and taillights, we’re inclined to believe the car hiding under wraps is BMW’s biggest of the three Gran Coupes.

Assuming we are correct, the special edition in question is likely a B8 GT. It would follow the B5 GT launched at the end of the life cycle for the previous-generation 5 Series (G30). In addition, the smaller B3 GT and B4 GT could also be the final iterations of the current 3 Series Sedan/Touring and 4 Series Gran Coupe from ALPINA.

The B8 GT is likely to echo the other GT-badged cars we mentioned, so expect more power. A regular ALPINA B8 makes 612 hp from its twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8. However, it lacks the BMW M “S63” engine, relying instead on the “N63.” An M8 Competition Gran Coupe with its “S63” pumps out five more ponies. However, we know this engine can deliver up to 627 hp—as seen in the M5 CS.

Whatever output the B8 GT has, it will go down in history as one of the most potent BMWs with a pure gasoline engine. Logic tells us it will not have less horsepower than the B5 GT and its monstrous 625 hp. ALPINA didn’t bother to sell the B5 GT in the United States, so we wouldn’t get our hopes high for the B8 GT to get a US visa either. Power boost aside, there could also be suspension upgrades and chassis tweaks. A special color is a safe guess, as is a new upholstery.

The B8 GT is likely the swan song for the 8 Series lineup. BMW will axe some versions before the end of 2025, with the remaining models to die next year. The 8er could return around 2029 as an electric Gran Coupe on the Neue Klasse platform, but as far as we know, it hasn’t been approved yet.

Source: ALPINA Automobiles / Instagram