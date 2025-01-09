Ostentatious? Outrageous? Shameless? “Yes, to all” will be the answer you get from Chris Marino at Spokane BMW, in reference to a BMW XM he has commissioned in a truly unique BMW Motorsports livery-wrap. It’s fair to say the XM has been a lightning rod for automotive journalists and with good reason. Its stark, angular, and somewhat jarring design has sparked divided opinions among both customers and critics. With its massive, illuminated, louvered grilles and a rear design missing the roundel in its usual spot, the XM stands out as one of the most distinct SAVs BMW has ever created.

There is no mistaking how distinctive and powerful the BMW XM is. As a PHEV, it delivers up to 738 hp and 738 ft-lbs of torque, matching the drivetrain performance of the G90 M5. Despite its massive size, the XM accelerates to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, adhering to BMW’s typically conservative specifications. Polarizing? Lightning Rod? Unique? Jarring? Throw all the adjectives you want at the XM, but power-on-demand is not a shade of gray—it’s ridiculously fast.

In the case of the subject-matter XM, Marino was planning on one-upping how much the XM already stood out—but with a motorsport sense of taste. “This is really an e36 M3 vintage racing look. I always loved the checkered flag motorsport designs of the e30 and e36 and felt that this XM could really pop wearing that scheme.”

But why do this? “I wanted a flagship vehicle for the store, Marino told us. “Something that advertised who we were but also with a nod to BMW heritage and racing.”

This design evolution could have been more cost-effectively executed on an X1 or X3. However, Marino aimed to make a unique statement and enlisted Custom Graphics & Sign Designs in Florida to bring his vision to life. Collaborating with them, he created the wrap, which was custom-designed, printed, and fitted specifically for the XM—a process that took weeks to complete. Marino also shared a fascinating time-lapse video showcasing the actual printing of the graphics for the XM.

Wraps have traditionally been a way to change the appearance of the vehicle or make it more distinct. In the case of Spokane BMW’s BMW Motorsport wrapped XM. ///Mission accomplished!