BMW M Motorsport has announced a new partnership with iRacing, becoming the Official Safety Car Partner for the 2025 season. The collaboration will feature the BMW M2 CS Racing as the lead car in some of iRacing’s most popular Special Events.

For the first time, iRacing will include a safety car in its high-profile events. The BMW M2 CS Racing, a car already available for free to all iRacing users, will take on the role. It will lead the field during formation laps at iconic races like the 24 Hours of Daytona, 24-hour Nürburgring, and Petit Le Mans. The car will sport a unique safety car design, complete with a roof-mounted light bar.

Bridging Real and Virtual Racing

This partnership mirrors BMW M Motorsport’s role in real-world racing, where it has provided safety cars for MotoGP™ since 1999. Now, this tradition is being brought into virtual racing. “This is a new chapter in our partnership with iRacing,” said Timo Brückner, Project Lead at BMW M Automotive Gaming. “Special Events like the 24 Hours of Daytona attract thousands of participants every year. It’s great to have the BMW M2 CS Racing leading the field at these major events.”

Popular Among Sim Racers

The BMW M2 CS Racing is designed to be an entry-level race car, both in real life and in the iRacing world. Drivers can use it to gain experience before moving up to more advanced models like the BMW M4 GT4, M4 GT3, or the M Hybrid V8.

Tony Gardner, President of iRacing, added, “We’ve had a strong partnership with BMW M Motorsport for over a decade. The BMW M2 CS Racing has already become a favorite with our members, and having it as the safety car makes our Special Events even more exciting.”

iRacing’s Special Events, such as the Daytona 24 powered by VCO on January 18, attract huge numbers of drivers. Last year, nearly 20,000 people participated in the Daytona 24, highlighting the popularity of these virtual races.

