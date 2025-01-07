We already know that BMW had a record-breaking year in the United States last year. Deliveries grew by 2.5% compared to 2023, reaching 371,346 units in the previous 12 months. Now, it’s time to examine how the competition fared in 2024. Some of the numbers from rivals are in, revealing that the Bavarian marque is in a comfortable position.

Final figures from Audi show the Ingolstadt-based marque is way behind in the US luxury sales race. Demand dropped by a worrying 14% to only 196,576 cars. This means that BMW sold 174,770 more cars than Audi in the US last year. The Q5 was its most popular product, but even that one fell hard by 23% to 56,799 units. At BMW, the best-selling model in the US was the X5, with 72,384 examples (-0.3% vs 2023).

Lexus had its best year in the United States last year, shipping 345,669 cars and SUVs. However, this wasn’t enough to catch BMW, as Toyota’s premium division sold 25,677 fewer vehicles than its German competitor.

Volvo published its sales results for 2024 earlier today, showing 128,701 vehicles were delivered to US buyers in 2024. Demand dropped by 3% compared to the previous year.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to disclose sales figures for 2024, but it’s unlikely to beat BMW. By the end of the third quarter, the company with the three-pointed star had sold 236,269 cars. During the first nine months of 2024, the Munich-based brand shipped 17,571 more cars. We can’t imagine Mercedes catching up in the last three months of the year.

Once the final numbers for 2024 are published, BMW will likely retain the global sales crown in the luxury segment. The second half of the decade looks busy, considering the massive lineup changes planned for the following years. The Z4 and 8 Series will be discontinued if our sources are accurate. The 2 Series Active Tourer could suffer the same fate. The 4 Series is unlikely to be replaced with a new model powered by combustion engines. In addition, we have serious doubts that the XM and iX will get a second generation.

The Neue Klasse is likely to significantly bolster BMW’s electric car sales. The second-generation iX3, which will arrive later this year, will lead the way. In 2026, an i3 sedan will follow. At least four other models will be released by 2028. Their identities have not been disclosed, but look for an i3 Touring and an iX4.