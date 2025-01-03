It’s safe to say 2024 was a prolific year for BMW M Motorsport. The Munich-based marque’s racing side covered over one million kilometers on various tracks worldwide. The M4 GT3, M4 GT4, and M Hybrid Evo completed 621,000+ miles, which was excitingly intense. Together, the cars won 215 races and participated in over 1,000 races.

2024 was the first year for BMW M Motorsport in the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) with the M Hybrid V8. Concomitantly, it was the second season for the flagship endurance racer in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IMSA series). Notable results for the range-topping race car included a podium finish in WEC and a 1-2 result in IMSA.

Slotting below the M Hybrid V8, the M4 GT3 grabbed 50 wins and ten global titles in its third season. It covered over 380,000 kilometers (236,000 miles), ending on the podium at the Daytona, Nürburgring, and Spa-Francorchamps races. 2024 also brought the M4 GT3 EVO version, which will be available starting this season.

The more affordable M4 GT4 had its second season last year. BMW M Motorsport customer teams secured 164 wins out of 770 races last season. The company’s racing branch won the SRO global GT4 Manufacturer’s title for the first time. Despite being a relatively new race car, the M4 GT4 has already received the EVO treatment for 2025. It’s available as a newly built car or an upgrade package for existing vehicles.

Come 2026, BMW M Motorsport will have a completely new entry-level race car. Based on the second-generation M2 (G87), the M2 Racing will replace the aging M2 CS Racing and M240i Racing from the F87 era. The newcomer has already been previewed ahead of an official unveiling scheduled to take place later this year.

Meanwhile, BMW M Motorsport is preparing for the first races planned for 2025. The endurance season kicks off with the events in Dubai and Daytona later this month.