Having had so many special cars over the years, BMW has also released some iconic wheel designs. The second-generation M3 certainly had its fair share of special alloys, including the Style 39 set. HRE is paying tribute to the OEM 17-inch wheels with its 528 set installed on a Euro-spec M3 E36 coupe. You’re looking at the 18-inch version, but you can go even as high as 24 inches. Ideally, you won’t, at least not with such a small car.

To the untrained eye, these wheels would’ve easily passed off as an original BMW set if it hadn’t been for the HRE branding. Given their larger size and modern Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber, the new shoes mimic an OEM+ upgrade. The retro-flavored alloys certainly don’t negatively impact the M3 E36’s original design, which we’d argue has aged gracefully.

Finding an original and unmolested set of wheels for a relatively old car isn’t easy. After all, it’s been 25 years since BMW made the last M3 E36. Having the possibility to buy a brand-new set of alloys that does a good job of maintaining the original look is great, especially when the product comes from a reputable company.

As you can imagine, the wheels are not exactly cheap. The two-piece version starts at $2,175 for each wheel and rises to $2,450 for the three-piece model. The 528 wheel shown here is made from forged aluminum and has a Brushed Clear finish. However, nearly 70 other versions are available on HRE’s website. The whole car looks like a time capsule, reminding us of what many consider to be BMW’s heyday.

The BMW connoisseur knows the M3 E36 had other special wheels. Style 22 was somewhat similar but stood out with its BMW Motorsport branding. We mustn’t omit Style 23, which looked like a soccer ball, or the lighter Style 24, seen on special versions like the LTW and GT.

[Photos: Wheels Boutique]