BMW enthusiasts in the U.S. will see slight price increases on certain models as the automaker adjusts its MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) starting January 2025. The modest 1 percent increase will primarily impact a selection of vehicles, with some flagship performance models and electrified offerings spared—at least until their respective model year changeovers. Notable price changes include the G80 M3 Competition xDrive which will experience a $700 hike on models built after the same date.

Certain BMW models will not see a price change at this time, likely holding their current MSRPs until their next model year refresh or mid-cycle updates. These include:

2 Series Gran Coupe (F74)

i4, i5, i7, iX

M2

ALPINA B8 and XB7

M4 CS

M5 Sedan and Touring

X4 and X4 M

X5 M and X6 M

Car Prices To Rise Even More In The Future

While the price adjustments are modest, they reflect broader trends in the automotive industry as brands adapt to rising material, labor, and operational costs. The price increase remains modest compared to Porsche, which has already raised prices by at least 6 percent. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz has announced a 3 percent price increase in certain markets, though this has not yet been implemented in the U.S., with the adjustment set to take effect on January 1, 2025.

BMW’s recent price adjustments come at a time of broader economic uncertainty, particularly regarding potential changes to U.S. trade policies. President-elect Donald Trump has proposed significant import taxes on foreign-made vehicles. While the exact scope and details of these tariffs remain unclear, they could have a substantial impact on automakers like BMW, which imports a large portion of its lineup to the U.S. from plants in Germany and Mexico.

BMW Somewhat Shielded From Potential New Tariffs

BMW’s global production network has helped it balance trade challenges in the past. For example, its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, BMW’s largest production facility globally, serves as a major export hub for SUVs like the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7, shielding these models from potential tariffs. However, models produced entirely overseas, such as the 2 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, M3/M4, and flagship EVs like the i7 and iX, could be more vulnerable to increased import duties.

If the proposed tariffs come to fruition, it’s uncertain how BMW will respond—whether through further MSRP adjustments, absorbing costs, or shifting more production to U.S. facilities. For now, the automaker’s 1 percent price increase remains relatively minor, especially compared to competitors. However, the potential for higher import taxes in the near future looms, leaving BMW’s pricing strategy in the U.S. subject to external political developments.