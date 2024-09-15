BMW is testing a Life Cycle Impulse for the i7 but that doesn’t mean the current model is being neglected. The electric 7 Series was the highlight of a press event recently organized in Austria with several flavors of the zero-emission flagship. Fresh imagery from the BMW i7 Alpine Experience shows the silent luxobarge on what are arguably some of the most beautiful roads Europe has to offer.

You’re looking at a group of pricey BMWs, including an i7 M70 with a two-tone paint. The M Performance 7 Series combines Liquid Copper with Sapphire Black. As for the i7 xDrive60, it swaps the bottom color for Aventurine Red and keeps the upper black tone. The paint combo option alone costs €12,000 in Germany and a slightly more reasonable $12,000 in the United States.

If combining two colors in Rolls-Royce fashion is too flashy for your tastes, there are plenty of monotone finishes. Seen here is an i7 in what appears to be Mineral White contrasted by the glossy black accents BMW is generously using these days on most of its cars. Alternatively, there’s a different i7 in Frozen Pure Grey, a matte paint from the Individual catalog. That one too is rather expensive, at €4,100 in Germany and $5,000 in the US.

Although we’ve learned to live with the G70’s unusual front fascia, we can’t say we’re charmed by the quirky split headlights flanking an oversized kidney grille. Big changes could be coming since the i7 LCI spotted a couple of months ago appeared to have a smaller grille and potentially one-piece lights. In case you missed that camouflaged prototype, we’ve attached the spy photo below.

The first impression is of a heavily reworked front end, but the disguise could be playing tricks on us. Looking at the sales figures, maybe the design is not that big of an issue. Why? Because 7 Series/8 Series deliveries rose by 22.7% in 2023, and we believe the 7er did all the heavy lifting. The growth continued in the first half of 2024 when sales were up by 11.4%.

Source: BMW