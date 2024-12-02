The fourth-generation X3 has arrived in South Korea and it’s a little bit different than the luxury crossover sold globally. No, we’re not referring to the long-wheelbase model sold in China. BMW is giving the “G45” a different navigation system. Why? Because Korean drivers have been complaining about how imported cars come with unreliable navigation apps.

Volvo, Mercedes, and Porsche are also early adopters of the Tmap navigation developed in Korea where it has a market share of 65%. In the new X3, the system is embedded within the BMW Operating System 9. It supports real-time traffic information with an augmented reality view and works with the standard head-up display.

Beyond the Tmap navigation, it’s the same 2025 BMW X3 sold outside of Korea. There’s even a diesel engine for the 20d xDrive model, sold alongside a 20 xDrive gas version. The six-cylinder M50 sits at the top of the range. All three have xDrive, as the new premium SUV has lost the sDrive configuration globally. These engines have mild-hybrid tech and send power to the road via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Regardless of the X3 you choose, BMW sells the Mercedes GLC rival with a standard panoramic glass roof. Even the cheapest configuration comes with heated and ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The base model also has rear sun blinds, a surround-view camera, and active cruise control (with stop and go).

Math starts at 68.9 million won ($49,000) for the X3 20 xDrive, followed by the 20d xDrive at 72.7 million won ($52,000) and the M50 at 99.9 million won ($71,100). BMW is planning a six-cylinder diesel for next year, but Korean availability is uncertain. We do know the more potent diesel won’t be badged as an M Performance model. In other words, it will not be a successor to the old X3 M40d.

Source: BMW South Korea