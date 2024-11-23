Weight is the enemy of performance but there’s not much automakers can do now to cut the fat of an EV. Until solid-state batteries come to fruition, EVs will remain notoriously heavy. Consequently, BMW’s first full-fat M electric models will carry more heft than similarly sized gas cars. However, M boss Frank van Meel told Autocar that won’t always be a problem.

The top brass from BMW’s performance division argues that once the charging infrastructure matures, EVs will gradually switch to smaller batteries. His argument is that with more chargers, range anxiety should theoretically become less of an issue. Until then, the initial electric M cars will fight in the heavyweight class. These sporty EVs will carry more mass than conventionally powered models with inline-six and V8 engines.

“In the beginning, the cars will be heavy because they will be equipped with batteries that allow a long range to avoid range anxiety in environments where charging infrastructure is still not widely spread.”

Frank van Meel didn’t talk about specific figures but we can make a rough estimate. In its heaviest configuration, the M3 sedan sold today is the Competition xDrive. It tips the scales at 1,780 kilograms (3,924 pounds) in European specification. It’s safe to say the electric M3 will go well above the 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs) mark.

Earlier this year, the M boss said adding a plug-in hybrid system to the M5 brought a 400 kg (nearly 900 lbs) penalty. However, that car has a small 18.6-kWh lithium-ion battery whereas the electric M3’s will be far bigger. For reference, the G28 i3 sedan sold in China has a 66.1-kWh pack. The Neue Klasse’s cylindrical cells will bring a 20% boost in energy density, but even so, the battery is going to add serious weight to the zero-emission M3.

If you’re not sold on an electric M3 yet, BMW will offer an alternative. There is going to be at least one more generation of the sports sedan with a combustion engine. Frank van Meel told the British magazine the inline-six is being tweaked to meet Euro 7 regulations. Time will tell whether he meant the true M engine, the S58, or the B58.

Source: Autocar