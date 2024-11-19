The BMW 8 Series made its triumphant return to the lineup way back in 2018 after a two-decade hiatus. The car has changed shockingly little since then, but the things it does well it really does well, which are variants of “going fast.” Three available body styles – Coupe, Convertible, and four-door Gran Coupe – are available, and all offer a communicative suspension and rapid acceleration. You simply never run out of power in the M8, and its delightful powertrain, paired with its overall handsome styling, make it a clear frontrunner in the six-figure super-sedan (or coupe) segment. The M8 received a light refresh in 2023, and since 2022, all M8s have been “M8 Competition” models with 617 horsepower.

2025 BMW M8 Competition Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2025 BMW M8 Competition gets motivation from a twin-turbocharged V8 developing 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic puts power to all four wheels, and if you disable traction control all the way you can send power to only the rear wheels. The M8 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in a Car and Driver tested 2.5 seconds, which puts it in 911 Turbo S and Bugatti Chiron territory. The car boasts a 190-mph top speed (when specified with the M Driver’s Package).

2025 BMW M8 Good Beautiful design

Analog buttons inside and high quality materials

Great driving dynamics and engine sound Bad Expensive

Rear space still very small in M8 coupe and convertible



Driving the M8 is a sweet mix of GT car power and interior appointments and traditional M precision and handling. Think of it as a bigger, more powerful M4. You won’t find Aston levels of refinement or Porsche-esque dynamics, but something comfortably in-between. We like driving the M8 most on wide and open roads with sweepers, and the car is equally well-suited to crushing miles of highway. If you’re looking for something to tackle particularly technical roads, a smaller option like the M2 or M4 might be a better fit.

2025 BMW M8 Competition Fuel Economy and MPG

All body styles of the M8 get the same fuel economy. The EPA estimates 15 city mpg and 22 highway mpg for a combined estimate of 17 mpg. The M8’s closest competitor, the Audi RS7, offers identical figures. The V8 Benz equivalents – SL 55 and SL 63 – get around the same, at an estimated 16 combined mpg. The GT63 four-door gets even worse, 14 mpg. Solid chance that you’re not buying any of these cars for their fuel economy, but in case you are, the M8 remains competitive.

Interior and Cargo Space

Like the regular 8 Series, the 2025 BMW M8 Competition offers you the most space when opting for the Gran Coupe. The extra doors and additional nine inches of length translate to more head room and leg room for rear seat passengers. It’s not likely that storage space is your explicit goal if you’re considering this car, but if you are, you’re better served by the BMW M5. Materials and fit and finish are by and large excellent.

If you aren’t driving the car daily, the carbon fiber bucket seats are a fantastic statement piece and are the superior choice for spirited drivers. As long as you fit. We’d opt for the $500 Neck Warmer option on convertible M8 Competitions, and even consider the Gran Coupe’s $350 heated rear seats a relative bargain. Heated and ventilated chairs come standard.

2025 BMW M8 Competition Technology and Connectivity

The worst thing you can say about the M8 Competition is that it doesn’t come with the latest tech and features; and you’d be right. Running iDrive 7 ages the interior about ten years once you start fiddling with the infotainment screen. That said; there’s a reason BMW didn’t prioritize a re-tool and add in the newer curved display. iDrive 7 still works fine from a technical standpoint, offering Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, voice commands, and pretty much anything else you would use on a day-to-day basis. We don’t consider this a dealbreaker, and neither should you.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The M8 Competition comes with a lot of driver aids, but we’d still shell out the meager $100 for the addition of blind spot assistance, active Park Distance Control, a 360-degree camera system, and some other emergency braking systems. You can add traffic jam assist and other semi-autonomous features for $1,700 but we’d skip it – not the point of this car.

2025 BMW M8 Competition Pricing

While the M8 Competition Convertible commands $148,800, you can save $10,000 by opting for a coupe model or Gran Coupe. The Audi RS7 is the M8’s closest competitor, starting at $131,000 and offering much of the same appeals. Other competition only exists in places like the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which costs $226,500, or the AMG’s SL 63 ($188,300). We hesitate to call the M8 a bargain, but it’s probably one of the best values in the segment. We think the V8 gives this car an even better driving personality than some of the competition, but concede that the interior may feel like a step down thanks to the dated infotainment and BMW-typical interior.

2025 BMW M8 Competition FAQ