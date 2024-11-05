BMW Motorrad has unveiled the Concept F 450 GS, an early look at a new adventure bike designed for A2 license holders. Positioned between the BMW G 310 and F 800/900 models, the F 450 GS aims to blend off-road capability with accessibility for newer riders, showcasing BMW’s focus on bringing its GS DNA to a broader audience.

New Engine, 48 HP

At the heart of the Concept F 450 GS is an entirely new twin-cylinder engine, developed specifically to meet A2 licensing restrictions. Producing 48 horsepower, the engine is designed for both power and torque at low RPMs. Notably, BMW has incorporated a unique ignition offset, a new feature that promises enhanced character and response. Engine construction uses lightweight materials, including magnesium, resulting in an engine that is compact and efficient.

The F 450 GS design is unmistakably GS, with BMW’s signature blue, white, and red Racing Blue metallic color scheme, echoing the look of the recent BMW R 1300 GS Trophy model. According to BMW Motorrad’s Head of Design, Alexander Buckan, the Concept F 450 GS was designed to capture the essence of the larger GS models in a smaller, nimbler package suitable for A2 licensees.

Rally and Enduro-Inspired Tech

On the technical side, the Concept F 450 GS is equipped with a fully adjustable upside-down fork and a load-dependent damping shock absorber. These elements, inspired by rally and enduro technology, are aimed at delivering performance in both off-road and on-road settings. With a minimum weight of 175 kg, the model meets A2 class standards while focusing on agility and ease of handling.

Safety and connectivity are also central to the F 450 GS Concept. Features include BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, configurable riding modes, and a 6.5-inch TFT display compatible with BMW Connectivity, allowing for integration with smartphones and other accessories. These additions position the bike as a capable model for tech-oriented riders.

Looking ahead, BMW Motorrad has confirmed plans to introduce a production version of the Concept F 450 GS in 2025. According to Johann Simon, project manager for the F 450 GS, the production model will stay close to the concept’s design, with some refinements in seat height for better accessibility. Buyers will also have the option to choose between the standard cross-spoke wheels or high-strength aluminum cast wheels.