The 2025 BMW M5 is available with 150 Individual colors but what if you want to keep things simple? There are several paint jobs for which the German luxury brand won’t charge you extra, including this Sapphire Black finish. The G90 has touched down at a dealer in Germany looking like Darth Vader’s car with a sinister look.

The all-black appearance makes the M5 seem a tad smaller than it actually is. At the same time, a dark theme should be the default choice for people who are not big fans of how the seventh-generation sports sedan looks. Carbon Black is also a good option if the G90’s design is not necessarily your cup of tea but you still want to buy one.

Annoyingly, BMW doesn’t sell the new M5 with plain silver wheels. There is a two-tone option but a classic finish is currently not available. Hopefully, the Bavarians will address this issue with upcoming model years, just like they did with the M2. The black badges with a silver contour are found on other M models that were updated for 2025.

Although the M5 starts at €144,000 at home in Deutschland, this one has nearly €14,000 worth of options. One pricey extra is the M Carbon Exterior Package with the side mirror caps, roof, and trunk lid spoiler made from carbon. The roof alone shaves off more than 30 kilograms (66 pounds) but that won’t make much of a difference given the M5’s massive curb weight.

Hopping inside, this 2025 BMW M5 keeps things simple with a matching black Merino leather upholstery. It’s been configured with the optional carbon fiber trim and the Comfort Package. The latter bundles ventilated front seats with heated rear seats. People sitting in the back also receive electrically operated window sun blinds and an extra USB-C port. Additionally, the back of the front seats can accommodate a smartphone/tablet or even a coat hanger.

Deliveries of the new M5 are starting this month, with the M5 Touring G99 not far behind considering the super wagon recently entered series production.

Source: RaGoCars / YouTube