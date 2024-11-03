The second generation M5 is sometimes overlooked – but not for any fault of its own. It sits squarely between the nameplate’s genesis – the E28 M5 – and one of the most popular M5s ever, the E39 M5. Several market-specific details make European-market E34 M5s the best of the best, and now US-based shoppers have a shot at owning an elusive 3.8-liter E34 M5 thanks to online auction site Bring a Trailer. With an inline-six, crisp manual transmission, and classic BMW style, there’s a lot to love about this gem of a classic M sedan. Especially when its wearing Daytona Violet paint.

Euro E34 M5: What Makes it Special?

When the E34 M5 debuted, all versions utilized the 3.5-liter inline-six engine dubbed the S38 B36. For the 1992 model year, most the world – i.e., everywhere not North America and South Africa – the E34 M5 saw a refreshed S38 with more power and 3.8 liters of displacement. The extra power – 335 horsepower compared to 311 in the old one – made the sedan half a second quicker from zero to 60 mph.

But Euro 3.8-liter E34 M5s saw a whole bunch of other improvements that never made it across the Atlantic, too. Cloth seats with suede bolsters were limited to the 3.8-equipped M5s – and you can see them on the car that’s up at auction. Adaptive suspension came standard on the cars, too, although the one for sale sports aftermarket suspension bits. It’s a common modification, as the self-leveling rear suspension is prone to failure. All E34 M5s with the 3.8-liter engine and a five-speed all got the Nurburgring Package, too – which included Servotronic speed-sensitive steering, thicker rear anti-rolls bars, wider 17-inch wheels, and a toggle switch for the adaptive suspension.

With only 2,676 left-hand drive 3.8-liter cars produced, to say this thing is rare would be a bit of an understatement. But it isn’t completely original. The car wears 18-inch M Parallel wheels, which were only factory equipment for E34 M5s built after May of 1994. Plus, quick research online confirms the car to originally have sported black upholstery.

Regardless of the modifications – which might even add value to the right shopper – this M5 auction is an interesting opportunity to own a quintessentially European E34. Check out the auction at Bring a Trailer and get your bids in – it sells on Wednesday, November 6th. [Photos: Bring-a-Trailer]