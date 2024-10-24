The BMW Group’s vehicle plant in Regensburg has been awarded the prestigious title of “Factory of the Year” 2024 in the category of “excellent large-series assembly.” The award, recognized as one of Germany’s most respected industrial honors, was presented by management consultancy Kearney in collaboration with Süddeutscher Verlag events and the trade newspaper Produktion. The Regensburg facility is one of over 30 BMW Group production locations globally, producing up to 1,400 BMW X1 and X2 models daily, including their electric and hybrid versions.

The plant was acknowledged for its ability to flexibly manufacture vehicles with different drivetrain types, including internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and fully electric models, all on the same production line. This adaptability, combined with innovative processes and strong teamwork, contributed to its selection for the award.

Judges highlighted the plant’s implementation of BMW’s “iFactory” transformation initiative, praising its flexibility both in the factory’s setup and workforce. “The innovative strength and dynamism with which the Regensburg plant is implementing the transformation to iFactory together with the entire workforce is impressive,” said Daniel Stengel, a director at Kearney and project manager for the competition.

Armin Ebner, head of the Regensburg plant, attributed the success to the professionalism and motivation of the team. “Being named ‘Factory of the Year’ by an independent panel of expert judges is both a significant achievement and a source of motivation for us,” Ebner said, emphasizing the team’s commitment to quality and performance. The plant’s use of advanced digital tools, including artificial intelligence (AI), was also noted as a key factor in enhancing productivity, quality, and resilience.

The “Factory of the Year” competition follows a two-stage selection process, where companies first submit a detailed application with key metrics. Shortlisted companies then undergo audits conducted by Kearney. Winners are chosen by a panel of experts from industry and academia. The award ceremony will take place at a congress in spring 2025.