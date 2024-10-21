Europe has stricter emissions regulations that have forced BMW to detune the engines in some of its cars. That’s not the only thing the engineers were obliged to do since gasoline particulate filters have become the norm on cars sold on the Old Continent. Fitting a GPF makes an engine run cleaner but there is a downside. Cars that have it are noticeably quieter than those that don’t.

Also known as Otto particulate filters (OPF), these devices are widespread among new Euro-spec cars. Such is the case with this 2025 BMW M5 finished Daytona Violet. We had the opportunity to sample the G90, and before the embargo ends on the first driving impressions with production cars, we can listen to its big V8. The twin-turbo, 4.4-liter engine doesn’t sound terrible but honestly not great either. We reckon it should deliver a more aggressive soundtrack in the US-spec cars without the GPF/OPF fitted.

Of course, this is a problem the aftermarket scene will happily solve once tuners get their hands on customer cars. It won’t take long before we’ll see the first mods for the seventh-generation M5. In fact, Manhart has already previewed an upgrade package for the G90 and its long-roof G99 companion. Meanwhile, the standard exhaust note is rather subdued for a big V8, contrasting the car’s flashy appearance.

Had it not kept the large V8, the new M5 would’ve probably sounded underwhelming in Europe. Thankfully, BMW managed to keep all eight cylinders, even if that meant going down the plug-in hybrid route. Its archrival, the Mercedes-AMG E63, is expected to downsize to an inline-six when it arrives in 2025.

A full M Performance exhaust hasn’t been announced yet by BMW. However, there are tailpipe trims made from titanium and carbon fiber for a greater visual impact. These have milled titanium end rings adorned by an embossed “M5” logo. This is just the start of the G90/G99, so the German luxury brand has plenty of time to spice up the super sedan/wagon duo. Hopefully, hotter iterations will also come along with carbon bucket seats.