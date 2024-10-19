Well, that didn’t take long. Mere days after its world premiere, the new MINI Convertible has touched down at the BMW Welt in Munich. Echoing the press images, the version publicly displayed is a hotter Cooper S with an Oxid Grey paint job. It also has the same 18-inch, two-tone Night Flash Spoke wheels. The similarities continue inside where the droptop gets a Vescin Beige upholstery.

In case you haven’t noticed, the 2025 MINI Convertible doesn’t have the fresh taillights of the three- and five-door hatchbacks. The BMW-owned marque hasn’t said why but it could have something to do with limitations caused by the tailgate opening. Whatever the case may be, the F67 has the old-look rear lights from the F57.

Speaking of its predecessor, it was made in Born, Netherlands by the VDL automotive manufacturing company. That’s no longer the case since the new cabrio is made in-house by MINI at home in the UK. Only Cooper C and Cooper S versions have been unveiled so far but a John Cooper Works is coming sooner than you might think. The high-performance convertible should come along with a three-door hot hatch.

If you’re ready to switch to EVs, MINI might be working on a convertible without a combustion engine. Reports state the “J03” will enter production as early as 2027 in Oxford. In the meantime, the electric three-door hatch (J01) will hit the assembly line in the UK in 2026. That’s when the Aceman (J05) crossover is also going to receive the “Made in Britain” label.

Unlike BMW, MINI has already set an expiration date for combustion engines. It intends to offer a purely electric lineup around 2030. That’s when the other British brand part of the automotive conglomerate, Rolls-Royce, will abandon ICE. Meanwhile, BMW is pushing for the European Union to change its mind about the sales ban on new gas cars from 2035.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram