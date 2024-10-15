BMW isn’t wasting any time. Coinciding with the release of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, the “F74” spawns an M Performance model from day one. Just like the lesser gasoline versions, it loses the “i” at the end of its name. Indeed, you’re looking at the M235, now with a quad exhaust system and a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Front-Wheel Drive, Four-Cylinder Engine

A rival for the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and Audi S3 Sedan, the M235 Gran Coupe gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter gas engine with two different outputs. Echoing its hatchback sibling, the M135, the “B48” mill is detuned in Europe to comply with more stringent emissions regulations. That means customers will have to settle with 296 hp (221 kW) instead of the full 312 hp (233 kW). Seeing the glass half full, European buyers aren’t losing any torque, which remains at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). It’s the same story with the X1 M35i and X2 M35i since the performance crossovers are also downgraded in Europe.

For the European model, BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 4.9 seconds. Its slightly beefier American counterpart reaches 60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.7 seconds. Flat out, the M235 can reach 155 mph (250 km/h) regardless of the side of the pond you’re on. When it’s time to stop, there are optional M Compound brakes with 15.2-inch front and 13-inch rear discs. The upgraded hardware replaces the M Sport brakes and features gray calipers adorned with an M logo.

Some M Bits Included

By sitting at the top of the food chain, the M235 gets all the toys. It comes as standard with an adaptive M suspension and a mechanical front differential lock. BMW sharpens up the steering, too. There’s an optional M Technology Package that adds stiffer stabilizer aluminum brackets and a solid piston rod front damper. In addition, the sporty sedan gets further chassis tuning and solid underbody/longitudinal struts.

In the United States, the M Technology Package is part of the M Performance Package, which also bundles 19-inch forged wheels. BMW includes those upgraded brakes we mentioned earlier and throws in the M Sport front seats for good measure. In this specification, the M235 equipped with the M Performance Package has a darkened Shadowline treatment for the headlights and body trim.

BMW wants $50,675 (including destination charges) for the M235 Gran Coupe in the United States. Production starts at the Leipzig plant in Germany before the end of the year. However, deliveries to customers won’t commence until March 2025. Unfortunately, there are no plans to bring its hot hatch version to the US where the M135 will remain a forbidden fruit.

Source: BMW

BMW M235 Borusan Blue

BMW M235 Brooklyn Grey

BMW M235 Brooklyn Grey

BMW M235 Sketches

BMW M235 Sketches