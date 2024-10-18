The BMW M235i Racing, M240i Racing, and M2 CS Racing are dead. Long live the new M2 Racing. Gearing up for the 2026 season, the new track-only machine is obviously based on the second-generation M2. This is the first G87-based race car derivative from BMW M Motorsport. It’s already been teased twice, and now, it’s showing more skin.

The M2 Racing is touted as being “affordable and packed with sophisticated tech.” The motorsport side of BMW is using “affordable” loosely since this certainly won’t be cheap. It’s likely to cost more than €100,000 before taxes considering the old M2 CS Racing was already €95,000. Even with a six-figure price tag, it’ll be considerably more attainable than the €219,900 M4 GT4 EVO. For reference, a base M2 starts at €76,600 in Germany.

The eye-catching body livery depicts several track configurations and famous segments highlighted in purple. The entry-level racing machine from BMW doesn’t look all that different compared to a street-legal M2. It appears to have the carbon fiber trunk lid spoiler from the M Performance Parts catalog.

The Goodyear Eagle tires with yellow lettering are hard to miss, much like the red two straps front and rear. Images of the interior have not been provided but we’re noticing a roll cage. Body-hugging seats are a given for what we can only assume is a stripped-out cabin to shave off weight. In its most basic form, the road-going M2 tips the scales at 1,725 kilograms (3,802 pounds) in European specification.

While we’re waiting for BMW to drop technical specifications, let’s keep in mind there’s more to come on the M2 front. The G87 with a license plate will spawn a hardcore Competition Sport in 2025. The M2 CS will have a limited production run, more power, less weight, and two pedals. In 2026, there’s a good chance that we’ll see the first-ever xDrive variant. The M2 with all-wheel drive could spell the end of the manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. However, BMW might release special editions with a stick and RWD as a last hurrah for the once-traditional setup.

