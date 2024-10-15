As BMW’s most affordable offering in much of the world, the 2 Series Gran Coupe occupies a pretty important spot in the lineup. The new 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is finally here – arriving in showrooms sometime next March – and promises some new tech and styling. How significant are the changes compared to the outgoing model? See for yourself.

Exterior Design

It’s easy to tell the new and old 2 Series Gran Coupe apart, although not everyone may think that’s a good thing. While the kidney grille sports a new design, its dimensions – fortunately – don’t change too much. Otherwise, the front end is completely new, with new front bumper air inlets and more modern LED lighting signatures.

It’s a similar story in the back of the car. The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets modernized taillights and a new bumper design, and M235 models now boast quad tailpipes and updated badging. Want to further set your new 2 Series Gran Coupe apart from the old one? BMW is also offering Individual finishes – previously unavailable on the four-door – and cool new details like a black-painted roof for M Sport models.

The 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe is only slightly larger than its predecessor. While the wheelbase and width of the car remains the same, it grows 20 mm (seven tenths of an inch) in length. It stands slightly taller, too, measuring 1,445 mm (56.8 inches), an increase of 25 mm (nine tenths of an inch) over the outgoing model.

Interior Design

Inside, the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sees changes that are easy to spot if you’re current on the new car’s looks. Gone is iDrive 7 – and the iDrive controller – instead replaced with the familiar curved display and iDrive 9. The shifter vanishes in favor of the smaller-style one you see elsewhere in the lineup. BMW touts that the new 2 Series Gran Coupe also sports a completely leather-free interior, a change for the model year-over-year. New ambient lighting comes standard and rounds out a list of changes that give the Gran Coupe a much-needed update.

Performance

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers similar engine options as the outgoing model with some particularly noteworthy changes. All 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe models get a dual-clutch automatic instead of the eight-speed auto found in the earlier models. The lower end of the series gets a boost in power thanks to a 48-volt hybrid system, and indeed the base 220i now makes 170 horsepower/125 kW and 206 pound-feet (280 Nm) of torque. BMW says it accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. The old base car – the 218i – took around nine seconds. Of course, for US-market shoppers, this represents a more sluggish offering than the current standard car – the 228i.

The faster and more aggressive M235 xDrive sees no meaningful performance gains, although BMW claims the new car takes a little bit longer to hit 60 mph from a standstill than the old one, estimating 4.9 seconds.

Technology

As we noted before, the 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe gets updated iDrive 9 software and the curved display you see elsewhere in the lineup. The iDrive controller is gone, which we think is a bit of a shame. BMW adds standard some new driver assistance features to the 2025 car, including something called Crossroads Warning. The system helps registers pedestrians, vehicles, and cyclists approaching parallel to the car and take corrective action if needed. Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go is now available, too. Surround View joins the option list. Overall, the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sees a lot more modern technology than the outgoing model.