Global sportswear giant PUMA and BMW M Motorsport have announced the launch of their latest collaboration—the “Neon Energy” collection, a limited-edition lineup that merges motorsport performance with the creativity of street art. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant art culture of Las Vegas, the collection features bold, neon-infused designs that capture the pulse of the city’s unique atmosphere.

PUMA and BMW M Motorsport are known for their collaborations, and the “Neon Energy” collection is no exception. The collection features a range of apparel, footwear, and accessories, each piece infused with graffiti-inspired patterns and eye-catching neon accents. This partnership aims to bring the energy of Las Vegas to life, fusing the fast-paced spirit of motorsport with the edgy and eclectic style of street art.

The lineup includes crewneck sweatshirts, t-shirts, and sweatpants, all designed to make a statement with vibrant colors and street art graphics. Footwear in the collection is equally distinctive, combining PUMA’s signature comfort with neon details and graffiti motifs, ensuring that each sneaker turns heads on and off the track. Completing the collection are a series of accessories, including trucker caps that give fans a chance to showcase their passion for motorsport and urban art culture alike.

“Neon Energy” marks a unique fusion of performance and style, celebrating the unconventional artistry found on the streets of Las Vegas. According to PUMA’s Head of Collaborations, the collection is a tribute to the city’s creative identity and an opportunity to bridge the worlds of high-performance motorsport and contemporary streetwear. “Las Vegas is a city known for its bold colors and daring expression, which is exactly what we wanted to capture with the ‘Neon Energy’ collection,” said the PUMA representative. “Every piece in this line speaks to the excitement of the track and the artistic pulse of the streets.”

This is not the first time PUMA and BMW M Motorsport have joined forces, but it may be one of their most visually arresting collaborations to date. By blending technical precision with street-style sensibilities, the “Neon Energy” collection stands out as both a fashion statement and a celebration of creativity. The BMW M Motorsport Neon Energy collection is now available at select PUMA stores and online at puma.com