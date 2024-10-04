You could say that the BMW 320i M Sport 10th Anniversary Edition has a slightly confusing name. The 3 Series is certainly older than 10 years, having been around since 1975 when the E21 came out. The current G20 was launched in 2018, so it won’t reach that milestone for another four years. The special version’s name actually celebrates a different event in the company’s history.

The limited-run 3er marks a decade since BMW Brazil opened its Araquari factory in Santa Catarina where the X1, X3, X4, and X5 are also assembled. It all started in October 2014 with the previous-generation 3 Series (F30). 10 years later, this special edition based on the 320i with the M Sport Package highlights the significant anniversary.

Production is capped at 100 units, with 50 cars painted in Alpine White and the other 50 in Sapphire Black. The former comes with a Vernasca Moca leather interior while the latter is offered exclusively with Vernasca Black leather. Both get an assortment of M Performance goodies, including a carbon fiber treatment for the side mirror caps and kidney grille. The trunk lid spoiler and rear diffuser are made from the same lightweight materials. You’ll rarely see these upgrades on a “mundane” 320i.

The finishing touch on the outside is represented by the 19-inch Individual exclusive wheels with a floating BMW roundel that always stays level. This 320i gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel and extra M Performance items inside where you’ll find special floor mats front and rear. To sweeten the pot, there’s also a special key cover and a unique plaque denoting the car’s limited availability.

Sold only in Brazil, the locally built BMW 320i M Sport 10th Anniversary Edition costs R$412.950. That works out to approximately $74,500 at current exchange rates. It’s certainly not cheap since one could buy an M3 with that kind of money in the United States. That’s provided you’ll find a dealer willing to shave off a couple of thousand dollars from a base G80.

Source: BMW Brazil