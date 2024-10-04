Sometimes, keeping up with the newest BMW design language can be a bit of a roller coaster. With so many of the company’s vehicles being described as polarizing at best, it’s beneficial to look back at some of the highest and lowest points to put things in perspective. And when you’re looking at the best and worst looking BMWs throughout time, we think there are two clear choices.

Best Looking BMW: BMW Z8

While itself influenced heavily by the original beautiful BMW, the 507 Roadster, the BMW Z8 is just the right combination of modern aerodynamics and retro styling. The design, penned by Henrik Fisker (who has a habit of designing beautiful vehicles that all kinda look like one another), was only made cooler by the car’s all-aluminum construction that kept weight low and excitement high. A clean, badge-less appearance, a 4.9-liter S62 V8 engine and six-speed manual lifted from the E39 M5, and uniquely uncluttered interior design makes these as enjoyable to drive as they are to look at.

There’s also the Alpina Z8, which ditched the manual transmission in favor of the familiar five-speed Steptronic auto. Torque increased and peak horsepower decreased while Alpina fiddled with the car to deliver a more luxurious driving experience. Dubbed the Alpina Roadster V8, the car sported unique leather, gauges, 20-inch wheels, and more. 555 Alpina Roadster V8 examples were produced, making them considerably more rare than regular BMW Z8 roadsters.

Worst Looking BMW: E46 Compact

Normally, I may have picked the egregious BMW XM for this category, but I think we’ve belabored the point a bit by now. Besides, there’s an equally grotesque connoisseur’s choice here: the positively awful E46 compact. While the general E46 proportions are present in the doors and quarter panels, the headlight and taillight designs are unique to the miserable two-door. The E36 compact was far from beautiful, but it still had a generally cohesive design and looks mostly indistinguishable from the sedan and coupe models at a glance. Sadly, there’s no possibility for such confusion when apprising an E46 compact.

Sadly (thankfully?) the E46 compact never made it to the States, as the E36 compact failed to provide impressive enough sales figures. The E46 compact was the last of the two generations of 3er compacts. The decent looking 1 Series hatch took its place in the BMW lineup, which unfortunately, also failed to make it stateside.

Well, turns out the best and worst looking BMWs were made within a few years of each other, and were even in production concurrently. Who would’ve guessed? Of course, this era also featured other controversial designs, most of which is blamed on visionary or idiot Chris Bangle. You’ll note pretty cars like the E46 M3 and tragedies like the E65 7 Series also entered production right around this time. Perhaps, BMW design has always been a little polarizing.