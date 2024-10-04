Following its official premiere back in June, the new 1 Series has embarked on a European tour. Its latest stop is in Italy where the local BMW division organized a photoshoot with two different versions. One’s a lowly 120d while the other is a range-topping M135 hot hatch. Between the two, I honestly prefer the look of the lesser “F70” configuration.

Painted in Sapphire Black, the diesel 1 Series has the M Sport Package and optional 19-inch wheels. We’re still having a difficult time adjusting to that quirky grille design but the kidneys don’t stand out as much since they’re all black to match the body. Only the red brake calipers pop out on this otherwise dark 1er, including its tinted headlights. We wouldn’t mind having one in this exact spec but maybe with the M135’s grille instead.

Speaking of the M Performance version, it’s finished in Frozen Pure Grey, a matte paint job from the Individual catalog. It too has 19-inch wheels but they somehow look bigger, maybe because of the thicker spokes. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the somewhat unusual rear badge where the “M” and “1” have the same size, giving the false impression of an M1 revival. The “i” at the end is gone, which is the same we can say for all gasoline-fueled 1 Series models.

Echoing the X1 M35i and X2 M35i, the sportiest 1 Series gets a quad exhaust system as standard. You’ll see an identical setup on the next-generation M235 Gran Coupe once it debuts later this year. It’s worth noting that BMW appears to be hiding the exhaust tips on recently launched models that are not M Performance or M cars.

The first deliveries are taking place this month in Europe. BMW projects Germany will be the biggest market for the fourth-generation 1 Series. Aside from a few other European markets, Japan is also estimated to be a top 5 region for the F70.

