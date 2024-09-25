Back in March, BMW Japan waved goodbye to the M3 with a manual gearbox by giving it a Final Edition. It’s now doing the same for the M8 lineup in the Land of the Rising Sun. The F91, F92, and F93 are all saying sayonara after The Final Edition. The Coupe is limited to four cars while the Convertible and Gran Coupe each get two units. The vehicles have already been built, and once they are sold, the M8 will no longer be available locally.

The M8 Coupe comes in either Alpine White or Black Sapphire, with 2 cars per color. The M8 Convertible and M8 Gran Coupe are also available with the same finishes, but just one car for each paint job. All of them come with a special “The Final Edition – 1 of 8” badge inside the cabin, denoting the demise of the JDM-spec M8.

All eight cars share those flashy 20-inch wheels (Style 813M) with bronze gold accents and red brake calipers. The carbon exterior package is also included, so the front air curtain guides, side mirror caps, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser are made from lightweight material. In addition, the top speed limiter is loosened to 190 mph (305 km/h) thanks to the M Driver’s Package. BMW Japan throws in heated armrests and steering wheel, along with rear tinted glass and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

BMW Japan is charging ¥27,488,888 ($191,000) for the M8 Coupe and a slightly lower ¥27,188,888 ($189,000) for its four-door sibling. The convertible is the most expensive of the lot, at ¥27,988,888 ($194,500). The cars can be ordered online until October 8 at 11:59 PM local time. Should demand exceed supply, BMW will organize a lottery to determine the winners who will be allowed to buy the cars. Deliveries are programmed to start in January 2025.

The M8 continues outside of Japan, at least for the time being. Reports close to Munich claim the F91, F92, and F93 will go out of production in about a year from now. That’s when the G15 8 Series Coupe is expected to retire. The G14 Coupe and G16 Gran Coupe could stick around until the middle of 2026.

Source: BMW Japan