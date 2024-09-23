BMW’s ambitions in the LMDh category reached a major new milestone this past weekend. The BMW M Team RLL celebrated a historic 1-2 finish at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The success comes just days after the first FIA World Endurance Championship podium just days earlier.

The Battle on the Bricks, a grueling six-hour endurance test held under challenging weather conditions, saw the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, driven by Philipp Eng (AUT) and Jesse Krohn (FIN), emerge victorious. The duo held off a relentless charge from their teammates, Connor De Phillippi (USA) and Nick Yelloly (GBR) in the #25 sister car, to secure a dramatic 1-2 finish for BMW.

For BMW M Team RLL, the 2024 season had been one of perseverance. The highs and lows of their LMDh program left many wondering when the breakthrough would come. Le Mans was a disappointment for the brand, so this win infuses new enthusiasm into the LMDh program.

The race began under the unpredictable skies that saw the field battle not just each other but the elements. Rain at the start forced every team to think on their feet. Slick conditions created chaos, but it was BMW’s tactical call to switch to slick tires earlier than the competition that helped the #24 car take control of the race.

The defining moment came during a dramatic final restart. Louis Deletraz in the #40 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura had built a commanding lead, but a late yellow flag erased the gap. After resuming under green, the BMWs capitalized on Deletraz’s need to pit, sweeping into the lead in quick succession. From there, it was a straight fight between the two BMW M Hybrid V8s.

Eng, under pressure, kept his cool to fend off De Phillippi’s advances, crossing the line just 1.647 seconds ahead of his teammate. For Eng and Krohn, this win was particularly special— it not only represented their first win of the season but also their first podium in the top class of the IMSA series.