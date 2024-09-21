MINI has always been synonymous with fun driving dynamics and quirky design, but now the brand is adding top-tier safety to its credentials. The 2025 MINI Countryman has achieved the coveted IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating, solidifying its reputation as one of the safest crossovers on the market. This recognition comes as no small feat, considering the extensive and updated crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which reflect the latest in vehicle safety expectations.

To qualify for the Top Safety Pick+, the 2025 MINI Countryman had to excel in a series of stringent tests. It scored a “Good” rating — the highest possible — in nearly every crashworthiness category, including small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and side-impact tests. The Countryman’s front crash prevention system also earned top marks, receiving a “Good” rating for its effectiveness in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian scenarios.

The only blemish on an otherwise stellar safety report was an “Acceptable” rating in rear passenger pelvis protection, which is still commendable considering the high bar set by these tests. In a crowded compact crossover market, where safety is often a deciding factor for families, this achievement places the Countryman in an elite class of vehicles.

Beyond the structural reinforcements, the 2025 MINI Countryman benefits from advanced driver-assist technologies. The standard suite of features includes lane departure warnings, forward collision warnings, and automatic emergency braking, all of which contribute to the vehicle’s stellar crash prevention ratings.

For those familiar with the MINI brand, the achievement of the Top Safety Pick+ is particularly satisfying. The Countryman, often the go-to choice for MINI fans looking for more space without losing that go-kart-like handling, now offers peace of mind that matches its driving experience.

It’s also a statement that the beloved MINI has grown up, not only in size, but in safety as well. Speaking of size, the new MINI Countryman is much larger than the model it replaced, the revamped Countryman stretches 4433 mm (174.5 in) long, 1843 mm (72.6 in) wide, and 1656 mm (65.2 in) tall.

[Source: IIHS]