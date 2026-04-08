Article Summary The Autodrom Most hosted this year's BMW M Day in the Czech Republic.

Record attendance: 2,500 visitors and 450 BMW M and M Performance cars.

The track-only BMW M2 Racing was the event's main star.

BMW’s M Day event in the Czech Republic continues to grow with each passing year. For its 10th anniversary, a record number of M-flavored cars gathered at Autodrom Most. No fewer than 450 vehicles lined up at the track in the northwestern part of the country. That’s 40 more than in 2025 and over 100 more than the year before.

The annual event isn’t dedicated exclusively to full M cars. As every year, M Performance models are also welcome, along with track-only machines. Speaking of which, BMW labeled the new four-cylinder M2 Racing as the star of the event. Around 2,500 visitors had the opportunity to admire a wide variety of M models, spanning from the M2 to the M5 Touring.

M Day also honored older cars, including all generations of the M3 and a rare Z3 M Coupe. Additionally, all but the first generation of the M5 took part in the event. One of the most attractive cars spotted in the images is an M635 CSi/M6 from the E24 era. By the way, the original 6 Series celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, having entered production in January 1976. The hotter M version didn’t arrive until a few years later, when the M635CSi premiered at the 1983 Frankfurt Motor Show.

A closer look at the images reveals a handful of M4 Convertibles and even a few SUVs, such as the X5 and the polarizing XM. Hot hatchbacks were also in attendance, including a 1 Series from the bygone days of rear-wheel drive. BMW didn’t miss the opportunity to show off its M Performance Parts on an M5 Safety Car that led the pack.

As always, it’s hard to pick a favorite, as many of these cars are desirable for different reasons. If we had to choose, though, the M3 CSL would probably be our pick of the M litter. However, the best all-rounder remains the M3 Touring.

This year’s event was organized by the Czech M Club with official support from the BMW Group Czech Republic.