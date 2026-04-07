Article Summary The exterior splits midnight black and metallic green along a diagonal — colors are mirror-inverted left to right, hand-sprayed and clear-coated at Plant Oxford.

The interior features more than 50 individually specified green details, every one prototyped and fitted by hand, including a custom Harman Kardon surround, bespoke armrest overlays, and personalized instrument cluster markings.

This is the most extreme example yet of MINI's push into factory-level bespoke builds — and the brand says more customization options are coming.

Someone asked MINI to build them a custom car, and MINI actually did it. The car is a John Cooper Works Convertible, hand-built at Plant Oxford for a longtime MINI fan in the US. It’s currently making its way over on a ship, not yet delivered. And it looks like nothing the brand has put into production before.

The paint is where most people will stop scrolling. Midnight Black and a custom-tinted metallic green — but not split along the roofline or a body crease like you’d expect. The two colors are inverted left to right, divided by a diagonal that runs across the whole exterior. One side leads with green, the other with black. It was hand-sprayed and clear-coated at the factory. The soft top has a tonal Union Jack on it, which makes sense given it was built in Oxford.

A Unique Interior Design As Well

Inside, the green runs through more than 50 individually specified details: stitching, painted belt covers, custom-accented bands, a metallic green-trimmed Harman Kardon speaker surround, bespoke door armrest overlays, a personalized floor mat, and custom instrument cluster identifiers.

Every single one of those elements was prototyped and installed by hand at Plant Oxford — not sourced from a catalogue, not retrofitted after the fact. The whole thing was built into the car from the start. The colors reflect the owner’s favorite NFL team, which is a detail that will mean everything to the person getting this car and very little to anyone else — which is kind of the point.

Tying it all together is a “MINI.01” badging system: on the steering wheel, on interior labels, scattered across the cabin in a few other spots. A simple way of noting what’s already obvious — there’s one of these.

Customization Taken To The Next Level

MINI has always sold customization as part of the deal. Roof colors, racing stripes, mirror caps — that’s been baked into the brand since the revival. But this is a different category of project, closer to what BMW does with its Individual program than anything you’d find in an online configurator.

As you’d expect, the MINI USA leadership is excited about this project. “Our owners see their MINI as more than just a car, and for many, it becomes a canvas for self-expression shaped into a true reflection of their personality.” said Kate Alini, Head of Marketing, Product, and Strategy, MINI USA. “This project gave us the opportunity to explore creating a unique custom-crafted MINI specific to customer preferences. With a vision this distinctive for a one-off car, it was exciting to see our customer’s vision come to life.”

MINI says it’s expanding its special editions and factory customization options going forward. This car is probably the furthest that direction has gone yet — but if Plant Oxford can hand-build 50-plus bespoke interior details for one customer, it’s hard to argue they’re not serious about it.