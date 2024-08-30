BMW has issued a recall for 12,535 MINI Cooper SE electric hatchbacks due to a manufacturing defect in the battery packs that could lead to short-circuits. These issues have the potential to cause overheating and, in rare instances, could result in a “thermal event,” even when the vehicle is parked and turned off. The recall affects MINI Cooper SE vehicles from model years 2020 to 2024.

The MINI Cooper SE is the all-electric version of the iconic three-door MINI hatch, first introduced in the 2020 model year. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the affected battery packs may not have been produced according to the required specifications, which increases the risk of a fault in the high-voltage system. BMW has reported two customer complaints potentially related to this issue, but no accidents or injuries have been documented.

As a remedy, BMW will provide a free software update to affected vehicles. This update includes a diagnostic function that can detect malfunctions in the high-voltage system and automatically discharge the battery to below a 30 percent state-of-charge in an emergency mode to prevent overheating. However, this software update must be performed at an authorized dealership. BMW plans to begin notifying owners by mail on October 7, 2024, instructing them to schedule an appointment with their dealership for the update. Owners can also reach out to MINI customer service at 1-866-275-6464 for further information.

This is the second battery-related recall for the MINI Cooper SE in recent months. In April 2024, BMW recalled 145 vehicles from the same model years due to potential water damage in the battery packs, which also posed a fire risk. Owners can check the NHTSA recalls website to see if their vehicle is part of the recall and to ensure that their MINI Cooper SE remains safe and roadworthy.