The new BMW X3 debuted a few months ago but we’ve mostly seen European versions of the luxury crossover. We’ve now had a chance to spend quality time with a G45 built for the US market, compulsory orange side markers and all. It’s not just any version, but the M Performance model. Better yet, this X3 M50 has a matte Individual paint called Frozen Deep Grey in the Bavarian marketing jargon. The special color will set you back a cool $3,600.

There’s a logical explanation as to why an image of the X1 appears on the infotainment screen later in the video. This X3 M50 is a pre-production car, but it’s 99% indicative of what customers will get when deliveries start in the fourth quarter of the year. Speaking of the cabin, this is the only BMW in the vast lineup to combine iDrive 9 with the traditional rotary dial.

Our exclusive walkaround video shows you how much the X3 has changed for its fourth generation. As always when a new BMW is launched, there’s been positive and negative feedback. There’s no denying the newest model is bigger than before. In terms of size, it actually slots between the first two generations of the X5. It should look more imposing on the road since it’s now 1.3 inches longer, 1.1 inches wider, and sits 1 inch lower on the road than its predecessor.

The M50 is and will remain the top version since we believe BMW won’t do another X3 M. Pricing starts at $65,275 before options. A fully loaded configuration retails for $78,575, but that’s before the M Performance Parts that were announced this week. Some of the most important items are 22-inch wheels and a large roof spoiler.

The new X3 has some big shoes to fill. BMW sold around 350,000 examples of the G01-generation model last year. That made the old crossover the company’s best-selling car. The 3 Series Sedan and Touring had higher combined sales but the X3 was the most popular individual product. Time will tell whether the new one will match that. As previously reported, a coupe-styled X4 isn’t planned.