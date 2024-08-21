What could the BMW M1, BMW 8 Series, and BMW Z1 possibly have in common? Surprisingly, it’s inspiration from a concept vehicle. Specifically, the BMW Turbo, a concept car penned by Paul Bracq who you may know from the 230SL “Pagoda” Mercedes, E12 5 Series, and others. The BMW Turbo Concept was largely built as a “vision of the future.” That meant showcasing technology nowhere else in the existing lineup and a glimpse at the brand’s future.

Two concepts were built. The first car debuted at the Paris Autosalon in 1972. After a separate showing at the 1973 IAA in Frankfurt, BMW built another with slight adjustments. Since then, the cars bounced around from show to show for special occasions. Today, one BMW Turbo Concept lives in South Carolina, and the other is in Munich. Dubbed chassis code E25, we were lucky enough to get a closer look this year at Pebble Beach.

Paul Bracq’s Artwork



A quick glance at the BMW Turbo Concept is almost overwhelming – where do you start? So many iconic cars borrow from the car’s shape, tiny kidney grilles, and hidden headlights. The entire front end is essentially the BMW M1 as it went into production just six short years later. Gullwing doors – which don’t show up anywhere else in the lineup – were built to further demonstrate BMW’s engineering prowess. Alloy wheels wearing BFGoodrich tires are covered in the rear by gigantic wheel covers. For aerodynamic purposes, of course.

There are a lot of other exterior details to soak in, too, so peruse the pictures carefully. You’ll note quad exhaust tips, which now show up all over the place in the BMW lineup. Dual roundels show up in the back, another design element copied and pasted over to the M1. Neat hood vents in the front add visual flair.

Looking Into The Future



Today, the BMW Turbo Concept’s interior is a celebration of retrofuturism with a dash of motorsport flair. There’s only room for two people, and the bucket seats, combined with an encroaching side sill, seem to demand drivers and passengers pour themselves in and out of them. They make ingress and egress from the i8 look positively pedestrian.

All over the cockpit, you’ll find dials and gauges tilted toward the driver. BMW says it was designed to allow a belted driver to be able to reach all the necessary controls without needing to lean forward. BMW also notes this general design principle trickled into the first BMW 3 Series generation in 1975.

Performance and Powertrain



Sadly, we didn’t get to pop the hood – or, hatch – of the BMW Turbo concept. The engine lives behind the driver, transversely mounted. It’s a turbocharged 2.0-liter mill that delivers between 200 and 280 horsepower, depending on boost pressure. It’s a turbocharged version of the contemporary BMW 2002’s engine. Funny enough, the turbocharged unit then found its way back to the 2002 with a bit less power.

The Turbo Concept weighs in at around 2,160 pounds and can scoot from zero to 60 mph in just 6.6 seconds. The four-speed manual transmission definitely dates the car a bit, but we bet it’s still a riot to drive. Revving to 7,100 rpm and achieving speeds of up to 155 mph, the BMW Turbo Concept is nearly as inspiring today as it was over 50 years ago. [Photos: Dan Levins @klapped.media]