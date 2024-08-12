As it has been reported endlessly, BMW is exploring the possibility of entering MotoGP by 2027, a move that could mark a significant shift in the company’s motorsport strategy. The speculation follows comments from Markus Flasch, the new CEO of BMW Motorcycles, who indicated that the company is evaluating the feasibility of participating in the premier class of motorcycle racing. But the entry into MotoGP could be just as difficult as Andretti’s entry into Formula 1.

In a recent interview with Speedweek, Dorna’s Chief Sporting Officer, Carlos Ezpeleta, has put to rest any speculation about expanding the MotoGP grid beyond its current size of 22 riders. With Suzuki’s unexpected exit at the close of the 2022 season, the grid was reduced from 24 to 22 riders, leaving a gap that many believed could be filled by a new manufacturer, such as BMW. However, Ezpeleta has made it clear that there are no plans to increase the grid size, and any new manufacturer looking to join the premier class of motorcycle racing will need to merge with an existing team.

Ezpeleta went further to explain that he essentially favors quality over quantity, and the existing lineup is quite strong. This stance means that BMW, which has been leading the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) with Toprak Razgatlioglu, would need to partner with one of the six independent teams currently on the grid. This approach is not without precedent; Aprilia successfully partnered with Gresini Racing before establishing itself as a full factory team.

Of course, it’s also unclear whether BMW’s plan has always been to join forces with an existing team. One immediate benefit is that BMW would gain immediate access to an established and fully functioning MotoGP operation, sidestepping the complexities and challenges of building a team from the ground up. It also benefit from years of experience in MotoGP, an uncharted territory for BMW.

Looking to the future, the most logical moment for a new manufacturer to enter MotoGP would be with the upcoming change in technical regulations in 2027, which will see the introduction of smaller 850cc engines. If BMW is serious about joining MotoGP in 2027, then things will have to start moving soon. There are plenty of rumors around the grid that such a decision is imminent, but so far nothing has transpired from Munich.

[Source: SpeedWeek]