In 2024, while most of its rivals have long abandoned manual gearboxes in favor of advanced automatic transmissions, BMW insists on keeping the manual transmission alive. The German automaker continues to offer several models equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, catering to driving enthusiasts who value the engaging experience of shifting gears themselves. The latest one? The 2025 BMW Z4 Handschalter. In this article, we will take a look at all the BMW models you can buy today with a six-speed manual transmission, with a focus on the European and American market. Here’s a closer look at the BMW models that still come with three pedals:

1. BMW M2

The new G87 BMW M2, just like its predecessor F87 M2, is available with a six-speed manual transmission. The M2 remains a favorite among purists, with more than half of the M2 G87 models sold in the United States last year featuring a clutch pedal. While there is no G87 M2 Competition planned, an M2 CS will arrive in 2025. But unfortunately, it will only get an eight-speed automatic gearbox. For how long will BMW still offer the six-speed manual in the G87 M2? We predict BMW will phase it out sometime in 2026, although the exact timing remains uncertain.

2. BMW M3 Sedan

The base version of the BMW M3 Sedan (G80) also comes with a six-speed manual transmission. This model offers the classic BMW driving experience, combining a high-revving 3.0-liter inline-six engine with the tactile pleasure of manual gear changes. Approximately 15-20% of M3s globally are equipped with this transmission, according to BMW representatives. The gearbox is essentially the same one used in the G87 M2.

3. BMW M4 Coupe

Similar to the M3 Sedan, the base version of the BMW M4 Coupe (G82) includes a six-speed manual transmission option paired with a detuned S58 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. This setup generates 473 horsepower at 6,250 RPM and 406 lb-ft of torque from 2,650 to 6,130 RPM. The 2024 BMW M3 with a six-speed manual transmission accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 4.1 seconds. In comparison, the BMW M3 Competition, which features an eight-speed automatic transmission, achieves the same speed in around 3.8 seconds.

4. BMW Z4 M40i

For enthusiasts, we mourn the loss of the engagement and joy that comes from the manual transmission. In this changing world, the Bavarians gave us a farewell gift: The 2025 Z4 BMW Handschalter. For the first time, the BMW Z4 M40i is available with a six-speed manual transmission. But it’s not the same gearbox as in the M2, M3 or M4. BMW says the revised six-speed transmission was engineered specifically for this new Z4. It starts with the shift linkage which is different than the Toyota Supra’s. It also has a shorter gear lever and a completely different shifting behavior than all of the 6-speed manuals offered today in other BMW products.

5. BMW Z4 sDrive20i

Another model in the Z4 lineup, the Z4 sDrive20i, also offers a six-speed manual transmission. But there is a caveat: it is not sold in the United States. In Germany, this variant provides a more accessible entry point to the Z4 range while still delivering the engaging driving experience that comes with a manual gearbox. The combination of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual transmission makes the Z4 sDrive20i a compelling choice for those seeking an enjoyable and interactive driving experience.

6. BMW 218i Gran Coupe

The BMW 218i Gran Coupe, an entry-level model, is also available with a six-speed manual transmission in Germany. But the current F44 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is on its way out. The F74 replacement will be unveiled later this year and just like with the new 1 Series F70, it might drop the six-speed manual.

7. BMW 218d Gran Coupe

Similarly, the BMW 218d Gran Coupe also comes with a six-speed manual transmission. It features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 150 horsepower and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque. Both the 218i and 218d Gran Coupe are not sold in America.

The future of BMW’s manual transmissions remains uncertain. According to sources, the production of the M3 G80 is slated to end in February 2027, while the M4 G82 could continue until June 2028. The M2 G87 might be produced until July 2029. As far as the future, the only confirmed internal combustion engine (ICE) replacement coming is the G84 BMW M3, but it is unclear whether this model will include a six-speed manual option.