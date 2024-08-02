BMW Motorrad Austria has teamed up with the Design & Makers Studio VAGABUND in Graz to create the BMW CE 02 x VAGABUND. This innovative project transforms the BMW CE 02 into a stylish eParkourer, perfectly suited for urban environments. The collaboration began at the BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin, where the CE 02’s design caught the eye of Paul Brauchart, founder and managing director of Vagabund Moto GmbH.

“We were immediately in love when we saw the CE 02 for the first time. The overall design of the CE 02 was simply a perfect match for us, as we at VAGABUND are always trying to break new ground and reinterpret existing products in our own way,” Brauchart said. The project embodies a “retro-future” philosophy, blending futuristic aesthetics with retro elements to evoke a sense of familiarity.

The BMW CE 02 x VAGABUND integrates functional “retro” elements with a fresh, modern twist, targeting a young, dynamic audience. One standout feature is the “OB-4 Magic Radio” from Teenage Engineering, which enhances the bike’s youthful and creative vibe. Additionally, the “electric exhaust” serves as both a practical style element and a visual highlight, cleverly designed to accommodate an umbrella. The design also includes a running board with skateboard grip tape, reflecting the sporty, urban eParkourer style. These thoughtful additions not only enhance the bike’s functionality but also underscore its appeal to urban riders looking for a blend of style and substance.

The CE 02’s 48-volt electric motor, with output comparable to a 200-cc gasoline engine, is borrowed from BMW’s automotive division, showcasing a clever repurposing of technology. The motor delivers a peak output of 11 kW (15 hp) and offers an optimal battery range of approximately 55 miles. The CE 02 reaches a top speed of 59 mph, a figure confirmed in testing. The motor produces 15 hp at 5000 rpm and a significant 40.5 lb-ft of torque from 0 to 1000 rpm. This power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a double belt drive with a 1:7.8 fixed ratio.

Charging is designed for standard household outlets, but the absence of support for Type 1 or Type 2 charging stations could limit access to the growing urban charging infrastructure for some users. The CE 02 is equipped with two air-cooled batteries for propulsion and an additional 12-volt battery for the bike’s electrical system. An LED on the traction batteries indicates the charge level. A 900-watt external charger is standard, with an optional 1200-watt charger available for quicker charging.

We recently rode the BMW CE 02 and you can read our full review here. Also, click below to see more photos of the BMW CE 02 x VAGABUND.