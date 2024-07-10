BMW is happy to report global sales grew by 2.3% in the first half of the year. Deliveries of the BMW M GmbH division had a positive impact on the total volume achieved through June. Shipments of cars carrying the “world’s most powerful letter” blossomed by 5.1%, reaching nearly 100,000 units. To be exact, that’s 99,517 cars.

However, we should add an asterisk next to that number since some might consider the sales figures to be deceiving. That’s because BMW M also takes into account M Performance cars, which are far more accessible than the true M models. In addition, the German luxury brand offers a greater variety of not-quite-M models compared to the full-fat M cars. For example, there’s now an X1 M35i for the first time.

Despite the controversy surrounding its earth-shattering weight, the M5 G90 is “generating a great deal of interest.” For the sake of clarity, the seventh generation of the sports sedan wasn’t on sale during the first six months of the year. It debuted on June 26 and won’t be in the hands of early adopters until November. Production has already started in Dingolfing but it’ll take a while before deliveries commence. Considering BMW sold 1,096,486 vehicles in the first half of the year, it means M Performance and M cars accounted for a little over 9% of total shipments.

Coming later this year, the M5 Touring G99 will be another addition to the range. Yes, there have been long-roof M5s before but the E34 was built in just 891 units. The V10-powered E61 isn’t significantly more common either as only 1,009 cars were ever made. The G99 will be the first M wagon with global availability, thus increasing the M division’s chances to sell more cars.

Further down the line, the Neue Klasse EVs are all but confirmed to get M Performance and M derivatives. The iX3 crossover, i3 sedan, and i3 wagon are reportedly getting the M treatment, along with an iX4.

Source: BMW