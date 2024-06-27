Who is better qualified to talk about the new BMW M5 if not the mayor of M Town himself? Frank van Meel stars in a walkaround video to guide us through this “G90” and its matte paint. It’s a Frozen Deep Grey shade from the Individual catalog, combined with the M Carbon exterior package. The optional kit comes with the side mirror caps, roof, and rear spoiler in carbon.

BMW opted for a sinister look by installing black wheels (Style 951 M), which are now bigger than on the “F90.” The staggered setup combines 20-inch front with 21-inch rear alloys, wrapped in 285/40 ZR20 and 295/35 ZR21 tires. You can tell this M5 had the carbon-ceramic brakes by the signature gold calipers. As with the 2025 M2, M3, and M4 models, the black badges have a silver contour.

The man behind the “most powerful letter in the world” proceeds to hop inside the cabin where those are the only seats available. For now, the seventh-generation M5 will not be offered with optional carbon bucket seats. That might come as a disappointment considering the smaller Ms offer this upgrade. However, chances are the more body-hugging seats will be introduced at a later date, possibly on hotter derivatives.

This 2025 M5 had red and black leather and a carbon fiber trim on the dashboard. That flat-bottomed steering wheel with a 12 o’clock red mark comes standard on the new performance sedan. Gone is the chunky gear lever of the previous-generation model as the new car has a small selector. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice BMW has found a new place to put an M badge – on the iDrive’s rotary knob.

Because it has an electrified powertrain, the center console also hosts a dedicated M Hybrid button to toggle through the numerous settings. The M5 is BMW M’s second plug-in hybrid, after the XM, with the M5 Touring to follow shortly. These sit alongside the M760e, the company’s first M Performance model with a plug-in hybrid setup.

We’ll get to see the new M5 in public for the first time at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed where it will climb the famous hill. The long-roof G99’s outing could take place at Pebble Beach in mid-August.

Source: BMW M / YouTube