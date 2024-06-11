It’s a big world out there, and if BMW wants to remain the best-selling luxury brand, it needs to adapt to specific market conditions. In December 2021, we talked about the 5 Series with a 1.6-liter engine for the 520i sold in Turkey. That was based on the previous-generation G30 model. The new G60 is available in the country, and sure enough, it too has a downsized powertrain.

While the 520i we’re all familiar with has a 2.0-liter unit, the latest 5 Series sold in Turkey has a smaller 1.6-liter engine. It would’ve made sense to call it a 516i but the less prestigious badging might’ve alienated buyers. The downgraded powertrain has a mild-hybrid setup and produces 190 horsepower. Maximum torque is rated at 310 Nm (229 lb-ft), enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.9 seconds.

The global 520i packs a greater punch since its 2.0-liter engine produces 208 hp and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft). The extra oomph cuts the sprint time to seven and a half seconds, making it 0.4s quicker than Turkey’s 520i. It’s worth noting the 320i sold there also has a puny 1.6-liter unit for the same reason – to avoid heavy taxation. In the smaller sports sedan, the engine produces an even lower 170 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft).

These are not the worst offenders when it comes to downsizing since that title goes to the previous-generation 3 Series (F30). For several years, BMW sold the 318i with a three-cylinder mill that made a modest 134 hp and 220 Nm (160 lb-ft). Roughly around the same time, the 7 Series (G11) was offered in certain markets with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine for the 730i with 258 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) on tap.

To be fair, BMW still offers multiple four-, six-, and eight-cylinder gasoline engines, plus a handful of diesels. Some of the gas engines come in plug-in hybrids for those who are not ready yet to buy an EV. The company’s most recent slogan is “The Power of Choice” – as evidenced by its comprehensive engine lineup.

Source: BMW Turkey