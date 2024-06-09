The BMW Vision M Next has come out of retirement for a public display at the Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum in Slovakia. The mid-engine supercar presented in 2019 was supposed to become the I16 production model. However, the project was ultimately abandoned roughly a year later due to high development costs and the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps using “supercar” is a stretch considering the powertrain was based around a four-cylinder engine. The Vision M Next was a plug-in hybrid with a combined output of nearly 600 horsepower. It offered rear- and all-wheel-drive modes together with an electric range of 62 miles (100 kilometers). The hybrid punch enabled a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h).

The flagship M car was joined at the Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum by the production model that indirectly replaced it. BMW brought the XM in the 50e flavor, a six-cylinder variant positioned below the V8-powered XM and XM Label. The plug-in hybrid SUV is officially labeled as a dedicated M car, which the more exciting Vision M Next would’ve also been.

BMW brought other interesting cars to the museum in Bratislava, including the 2024 M3 CS Sedan and the 2025 M4 Convertible. These were publicly displayed alongside the 2011 Vision Connected with its Z1-esque design cues. Despite being 13 years old, the concept still looks futuristic. Rounding off the modern fleet were the X5 and 7 Series. There were also a handful of classic models, including the gorgeous 507 Roadster and the quirky Isetta minicar.

Behind closed doors, BMW privately showcased two future models. The next-generation X3 (G45) crossover and the hotly anticipated M5 Sedan (G90). Both will be officially revealed this month and have been confirmed for Slovakia. About a year ago, the Danubiana Meulensteen served as the venue for another interesting BMW concept that never materialized. We’re talking about the X5 Le Mans E53, a V12-powered super SUV with a twelve-cylinder engine taken from the Le Mans-winning V12 LMR.

Source: BMW Slovakia