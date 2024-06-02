BMW reportedly charged €750,000 for a 3.0 CSL, making the ultra-exclusive coupe the company’s most expensive new car ever. Even though it wasn’t as spectacular as the namesake Hommage concept from 2015, the modern-day Batmobile was still a special car. Special enough to command such a hefty premium for a rebodied M4? You’ll be the judge of that. Meanwhile, one of the 50 cars built has now hit the auction block.

The #41 vehicle in the production sequence has covered only 21 miles (34 kilometers) and remains in immaculate condition. As with all the other 49 cars built by a special team at BMW, it’s finished in Alpine White with a hand-painted M livery. It gets the gold centerlock wheels and a big rear wing harkening back to the original E9 Coupe Sport Lightweight.

The 3.0 CSL has a special status in BMW’s lineup since it has the most powerful inline-six engine. With 553 hp on tap, it packs an extra 10 hp over the M4 CSL upon which it’s based. However, because it uses a six-speed manual instead of the eight-speed automatic, torque is capped at 550 Nm (404 lb-ft) to ensure long-term reliability. The auto-only M4 CSL had an extra 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). And yes, the 3.0 CSL has three pedals.

While most of these cars were built with a left-hand-drive configuration, a handful of RHD 3.0 CSLs exist. At least a couple of vehicles were imported to the United States with a show or display title. That means owners can’t drive them for more than 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) annually. Roughly 31 cars were sold to European customers, many of which were from Germany.

This car is located in Malaga, Spain, and is up for grabs at SBX Cars. With four days to go until the auction ends, the highest bid is €135,000. However, expect that number to massively increase considering the #44 car was sold during the RM Sotheby’s Munich sale in November 2023 for €900,000. After taxes and fees, the final price reached an astounding €1,017,500.

Source: SBX Cars