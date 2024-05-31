Renowned for their high-quality aftermarket enhancements, Japanese tuning shop 3D Design has recently unveiled an exciting new program for the BMW G42 M240i. This program, designed to elevate the aesthetic and performance appeal of the M240i, introduces a suite of meticulously crafted components, all without altering the vehicle’s impressive factory engine specifications.

3D Design’s program for the BMW G42 M240i focuses on enhancing the car’s exterior and interior aesthetics, alongside improving its handling and visual stance. Here are the key features of the program:

Front Lip Spoiler : Crafted from carbon fiber with a 1×1 weave, this spoiler not only adds a touch of aggression to the front end but also improves aerodynamic efficiency.

: Crafted from carbon fiber with a 1×1 weave, this spoiler not only adds a touch of aggression to the front end but also improves aerodynamic efficiency. Rear Diffuser : Also made from 1×1 weave carbon fiber, the rear diffuser complements the front lip spoiler, enhancing the car’s rear profile while aiding in downforce.

: Also made from 1×1 weave carbon fiber, the rear diffuser complements the front lip spoiler, enhancing the car’s rear profile while aiding in downforce. Boot Lip Spoiler : This subtle yet impactful addition, made from the same high-quality carbon fiber, gives the rear of the car a sportier look and contributes to better aerodynamics.

: This subtle yet impactful addition, made from the same high-quality carbon fiber, gives the rear of the car a sportier look and contributes to better aerodynamics. 4 Tip Exhaust Kit : The program includes a quad-tip exhaust system, which not only provides a more assertive exhaust note but also enhances the car’s rear aesthetics.

: The program includes a quad-tip exhaust system, which not only provides a more assertive exhaust note but also enhances the car’s rear aesthetics. Lowering Kit : The inclusion of a lowering kit reduces the car’s ride height by approximately 20mm, improving handling dynamics and giving the M240i a more aggressive stance.

: The inclusion of a lowering kit reduces the car’s ride height by approximately 20mm, improving handling dynamics and giving the M240i a more aggressive stance. TYPE 3 Forged Wheels : The program features 20-inch TYPE 3 forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger than the stock wheels, improving both performance and visual appeal.

: The program features 20-inch TYPE 3 forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger than the stock wheels, improving both performance and visual appeal. Interior Enhancements : While specific interior items were not detailed, 3D Design’s reputation suggests high-quality, performance-oriented upgrades that enhance the cabin’s sporty feel.

: While specific interior items were not detailed, 3D Design’s reputation suggests high-quality, performance-oriented upgrades that enhance the cabin’s sporty feel. Body Stripe: Adding a distinctive touch, the body stripe runs along the vehicle, emphasizing its sporty lines and creating a more dynamic appearance.

No Power Upgrades

There are no power upgrades for the drivetrain. So the BMW M240i, particularly in its xDrive variant, boasts the B58 3.0-liter inline-six engine. This turbocharged powerplant delivers a robust 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, providing exhilarating performance and smooth power delivery. This setup allows the M240i to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds.

Lastly, the showcase vehicle for 3D Design’s program is a BMW M240i xDrive in Black Sapphire. This color choice perfectly complements the carbon fiber accents and aggressive design elements, creating a visually stunning and cohesive look.