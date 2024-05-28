BMW has issued a recall for 3,256 units of the 2025 model year X5, X6, X7, and the high-performance XM due to noncompliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 208, which governs occupant crash protection. The recall stems from hall sensors not being installed correctly. Hall-effect sensors play a critical role in ensuring the seatbelt buckle is properly latched. BMW is concerned that these sensors could incorrectly signal that the seatbelt is fastened, thereby compromising the safety belt warning system and the functionality of the supplemental restraint system, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Instead of replacing the hall sensors themselves, BMW dealers will replace one or both front lower safety belt latches. According to recall documents, BMW of North America expects a low defect rate, around one percent of the recalled units. The supplier identified the issue on April 15, and it was confirmed on April 20 when a vehicle at BMW’s Spartanburg assembly plant exhibited the problem.

BMW of North America subsequently issued a stop-ship order. BMW says they have not received any field reports of injuries related to this issue. Owners will be notified by first-class mail no later than July 5. The affected vehicles were manufactured at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg between April 5 and April 20. The recall includes a range of models, from the rear-drive and xDrive X5 to the X6, X7, XM and ALPINA XB7. More information here.

Models Recalled