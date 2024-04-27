BMW of North America is issuing a recall for several models from the 2014-2015 model years due to a significant defect identified with the head airbag inflators. The total numbers of vehicles affected is 5,761. This recall impacts a variety of older models across the 2 Series, 3 Series, and 4 Series, including both coupes and sedans:

Makes/Models/Model Years:

2014-2015 BMW 228i

2014-2015 BMW 320i

2014-2015 BMW 328d

2014-2015 BMW 328i

2014-2015 BMW 335i

2014-2015 BMW 428i

2014-2015 BMW 435i

2014-2015 BMW M235i

2014-2015 BMW M3

2014-2015 BMW M4

The problem stems from the potential failure of the weld joint on the head airbag inflator. This defect might cause the inflator to leak gas or, in more severe cases, rupture. Such failures could lead to incomplete airbag deployment in the event of a crash or result in sharp metal fragments being propelled into the passenger compartment, significantly increasing the risk of injury to occupants. Among these, the recall covers approximately 4,045 of the 3 Series Sedan models (320i, 320i xDrive, 328i, 328i xDrive, 335i, 335i xDrive, M3).

In response to this safety concern, BMW dealers will replace the defective head airbags at no cost to owners. BMW is scheduled to begin sending notification letters to affected owners on June 14, 2024. Vehicle owners can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 for more information and assistance.

Additionally, vehicle owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit their website at www.nhtsa.gov for more details or to report a safety concern.

[Source: NHTSA]