Earlier this year, we filmed the 4 Series Convertible LCI at the BMW Welt as an M4 painted in Velvet Orchid. A different variant of the updated cabrio is there these days in Munich where the M440i can be admired by visitors. It’s not the paint (Mineral White) that makes it special, but the shiny wheels. It’s a new 19-inch Individual set (Style 1038) with a “Y” spoke design and a two-tone finish, introduced with the 4er’s Life Cycle Impulse.

BMW hasn’t drastically changed the M440i Convertible for its mid-cycle facelift, but it has installed new adaptive LED headlights. These sharper-looking lights have arrow-shaped units that serve as daytime running lights, turn signals, and side lights. You can tell these are the upgraded matrix lights by the blue elements that were previously used for laser headlights on the pre-LCI model.

Other changes include a revised kidney grille (with an M badge) and side mirror caps in the M-specific design. At the rear, the M4 CSL’s cool laser taillights have trickled down to the regular 4 Series models. This M440i also has the flat-bottomed steering wheel introduced for 2025, which also brings standard shift paddles across the range.

This G23 droptop model has Vernasca leather with a Mocha finish and decorative quilting. We also notice the optional glass applications (CraftedClarity). In addition, the fine wood finish ash gray-blue open-pore trim on the dashboard also costs extra. Speaking of which, the updated 4 Series Coupe and Convertible now have different central air vents with built-in contour lighting.

Some of these tweaks are heading to the 3 Series/M3 models, along with the 4 Series Gran Coupe/i4. We should see all of them debut in the months to come. BMW is also cooking up an M4 CS for a May launch, with an M3 CS Touring debuting in 2025.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube