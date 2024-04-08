The next-generation BMW 1 Series has been caught undergoing final testing in Germany ahead of its release later this year. Known internally by its “F70” codename, the new entry-level model with the white and blue roundel was seen riding on Bridgestone Blizzak winter tires wrapping those attractive two-tone wheels. The exposed section of the bumper reveals the prototype hides a white paint finish underneath the swirly camouflage.

The red brake calipers hint we’re looking at a 1er with the M Sport Package but you can never be too sure with prototypes. It doesn’t seem to be the M135 (yes, without the “i”) because the hot hatch has already been spied with a quad exhaust system and M-specific mirrors. One detail we missed pointing out in previous encounters is the large radar sensor right in the center of the kidney grille. On the outgoing 1 Series (F40), it’s not as obvious since it sits lower on the air intake.

This test vehicle seems to have all production body panels in place, along with the final headlights and taillights. BMW will play it safe and adopt evolutionary styling, despite labeling the 1 Series as a next-generation model. There will be more significant changes inside where the iDrive 9 will come with fewer buttons and no rotary knob.

The latest intel suggests the new 1 Series is 4361 mm long, 1800 mm wide, and 1459 mm tall. That would make it slightly bigger in every direction. The wheelbase of 2670 mm would be identical to the outgoing model. The same can be said about the cargo capacity of 380 to 1,200 liters. The F70 will put on weight (what a surprise, right?) since even the base model will tip the scales at 1,425 kg. The range-topping M135 is said to weigh 1,550 kg or an extra 25 kg than before.

The F70 1 Series will sit on the same UKL2/FAAR platform as its predecessor. It’ll once again spawn a 2 Series Gran Coupe but not a 1 Series Sedan. Only versions with pure combustion engines will be sold since there are no plans for plug-in hybrids, let alone pure EVs. Unfortunately, the new 1er won’t come to the United States where BMW will only sell the 2 GC.

The official debut can’t be far away since production is starting in July. The F74 2 Series Gran Coupe will hit the assembly line in November. China is getting its own version of the Gran Coupe with a longer wheelbase as the F78 from January 2025.

Source: skyline.liveries / Instagram