The BMW M340i xDrive has long been the bridge between the company’s executive sedans and the high-octane M3. With the 2024 model, BMW continues to blur the lines of performance and luxury, offering a vehicle that promises to deliver on multiple fronts. Our recent video review delved into the intricacies of a 2024 BMW M340i xDrive, examining its performance, engine capabilities, and driving dynamics in both daily driving and canyon carvings.

The B58 Always Delivers

Performance is where the BMW M340i truly shines. Equipped with the B58 engine, now paired with a mild hybrid system, the car boasts an impressive 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain enables the M340i to sprint from 0-60 mph in a mere 4.0 seconds (even quicker by many’s accounts), rivaling the capabilities of dedicated sports cars. The mild hybrid system not only contributes to performance but also aids in improving fuel efficiency, making it a more sustainable option for power enthusiasts. And that’s something we discuss at length in the video.

Of course, the engine is not the only aspect that makes the M340i a joy to drive. Its xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensures all-year driving. The adaptive M suspension, which is part of the optional M Sport package, further refines the driving experience, offering a balance between comfort and sportiness. We do touch on this topic quite a bit in the video to determine how great of a daily drive the M340i is. Next, we tackle the Angeles Crest for some fun driving.

It Is An Understated Car

In the end, the question of whether the M340i xDrive is an understated sports sedan was also addressed in our review. It may not have the aggressive styling of the M3, but it certainly doesn’t lack in performance. For those who prefer a more subtle approach to high performance, the M340i is an excellent choice. It offers a significant portion of the M3’s driving excitement without the full M badge, making it a compelling option for those who value discretion along with dynamic capabilities.

Is the M340i worth buying before taking the leap to the G80 M3? It depends on what you’re looking for. If outright performance and track capability are your primary concerns, the M3 might be the better choice. However, if you’re seeking a vehicle that offers a blend of performance, luxury, and daily usability, the 2024 BMW M340i xDrive is a worthy contender. It stands out as a vehicle that can do it all, providing an exhilarating driving experience while still being practical for everyday use.